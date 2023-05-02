ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.96

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 43629163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $11,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,509 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 403,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $7,460,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 199,081 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.