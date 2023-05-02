ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in April

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.7 %

BIS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 236,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.