Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,862,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,651 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

