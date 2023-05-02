Public Storage (PSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. Public Storage has set its FY23 guidance at $16.10-16.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $16.10-$16.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.79. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $374.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

