Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Q2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $524,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.