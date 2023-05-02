Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $290.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $290.66 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00009681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.82 or 0.06530965 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00058841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,639,972 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.