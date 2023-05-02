Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $118,478.15 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

