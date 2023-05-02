QUASA (QUA) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $706.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,122.78 or 0.99870641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173426 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $706.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

