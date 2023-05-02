Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RADI opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.65. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 214.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 825,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $10,037,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 933,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 499,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

