Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 3.1% Higher

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 1,788,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,056,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of £43.43 million, a PE ratio of -910.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.23.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

