Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,695 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

