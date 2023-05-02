Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 320 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

