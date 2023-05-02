Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

