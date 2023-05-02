Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after buying an additional 1,122,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

