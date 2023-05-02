Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

