Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,645 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.