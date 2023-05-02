Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

