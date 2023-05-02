Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Up 6.1%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 538,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,075,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

