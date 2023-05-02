Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

NASDAQ RAND traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $28,940.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $315,472.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.

