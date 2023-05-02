Ranpak (PACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Ranpak has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Ranpak Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PACK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 200,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $330.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.58. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

