Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $481.53 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $492.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

