Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

