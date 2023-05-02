Rational Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $351.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

