Real Matters (TSE:REA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.64 million.

