REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 45,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,261. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $843.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in REGENXBIO by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in REGENXBIO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

