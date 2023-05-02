Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Boosted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $243.94. 17,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,655. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.70.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

