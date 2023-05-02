Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 210,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 12.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

