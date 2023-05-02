Remy Luthringer Sells 23,753 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 940,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
