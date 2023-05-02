Request Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Request has a total market cap of $96.93 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,559.41 or 1.00033756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0931245 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,137,417.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

