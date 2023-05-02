Request Trading Up 6% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Request has a total market cap of $97.89 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,678.32 or 0.99954960 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0931245 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,137,417.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

