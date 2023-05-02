Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

4/29/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $141.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $141.00 to $138.00.

4/18/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00.

4/12/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $153.00.

4/10/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/8/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $125.00.

4/5/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2023 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $178.00.

3/24/2023 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/16/2023 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of MTB traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 1,127,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,193. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

