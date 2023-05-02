ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $119,650.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $234.43 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.90.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 26.59%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.