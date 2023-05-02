Reviewing Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 19.15% 14.65% 12.46% Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Energy Recovery and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.84%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $125.59 million 9.91 $24.05 million $0.42 52.60 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.97 $2.54 million $0.08 67.63

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Energy Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Sono-Tek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities. The Emerging Technologies segment is composed of the development of the PX G1300 used in industrial and commercial refrigeration applications. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

