REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of REX opened at $28.66 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $498.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 166.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 576,710 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 861,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 577,934 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

