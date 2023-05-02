REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of REX opened at $28.66 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $498.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
