Richard O. Schaum Sells 5,424 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gentex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 501,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,258. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

