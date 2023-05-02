Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,776 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,013,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70,873.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,070 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SWAN opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.