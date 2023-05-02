RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.33% of RLI worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

