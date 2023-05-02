Robert W. Baird Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $189.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.95. 1,194,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.