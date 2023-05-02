Robert W. Baird Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $236.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after buying an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.