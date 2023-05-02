Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Vice Chairman Sells $1,719,182.55 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rollins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,759. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

