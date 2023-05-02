Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of ZZZ traded down C$0.92 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,146. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.37.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$243.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6268156 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

