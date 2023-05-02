Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $79.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

