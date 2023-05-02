Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 183,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.69.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.