Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Rumble worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUM opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rumble Profile

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.