Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BRW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,331. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.