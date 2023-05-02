Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BRW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,331. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.
Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.