Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Sabre has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SABR opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

