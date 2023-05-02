Safe Price Reaches $9.75 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Safe has a market cap of $203.04 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00033966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00138953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00062050 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038496 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003546 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.45405322 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

