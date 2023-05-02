Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

