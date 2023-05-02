Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $23.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 808,966 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.9 %

SPNS opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

