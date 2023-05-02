SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 56.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $261.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

